Women’s college hockey: Here’s where the 2007 girls are headed

Williston Northampton defender Nina Coffee recently committed to Holy Cross. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Be it the NEPSAC, academies and other programs around the region and beyond, there are plenty of 2007-born players sure to make their mark in women's college hockey in just a couple of years.

Since Aug. 1, 2023, many 2007-born players became eligible to commit to Division 1 colleges and many have. Even more became eligible on Aug. 1 of this year. Lots of local schools have been active in the birth year, landing commitments from prospects both in their own backyards and beyond.

To track what’s coming next, here’s our running database of all 2007-born players coming to New England to play women's college hockey, as well as locals committing outside the region.

Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to patrick.donnelly@hockeyjournal.com and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club, height and college.