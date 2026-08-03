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Maggie Chudzinski is a top '10 defender in New England. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
It'll still be a few years before we see any 2010-born players making an impact at the collegiate level.
Many of the '10s are in the Class of 2028, entering their junior years at the prep and high school level. Those prospects became eligible to commit on June 15, when college coaches could begin officially contacting recruits and extending verbal offers. Other '10s are entering their sophomore years in the Class of 2029. Their time will come next summer.
Of the '10s that are eligible to commit, many have already locked in college commitments, meaning there have been several notable commitments to track. Other prospects are still taking their time, weighing their options or trying to boost their stock. Regardless, there is still plenty of time.
Here is our database of all 20010-born players committed to New England Division 1 colleges, as well as local players committing outside the region.
Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to [email protected] and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club, height and college.
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