New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Recruiting

Women’s college hockey commitments: Where are the ’10s headed?

Avatar photo
By

Maggie Chudzinski is a top '10 defender in New England. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
Maggie Chudzinski is a top '10 defender in New England. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It'll still be a few years before we see any 2010-born players making an impact at the collegiate level.

Many of the '10s are in the Class of 2028, entering their junior years at the prep and high school level. Those prospects became eligible to commit on June 15, when college coaches could begin officially contacting recruits and extending verbal offers. Other '10s are entering their sophomore years in the Class of 2029. Their time will come next summer.

Of the '10s that are eligible to commit, many have already locked in college commitments, meaning there have been several notable commitments to track. Other prospects are still taking their time, weighing their options or trying to boost their stock. Regardless, there is still plenty of time.

Here is our database of all 20010-born players committed to New England Division 1 colleges, as well as local players committing outside the region.

Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates. Please send additions to [email protected] and include the following: name, hometown, birthday, position, shoots/catches, school/club, height and college.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maggie Chudzinski is a top '10 defender in New England. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Women’s college hockey commitments: Where are the ’10s headed?

It'll still be a few years before we see any 2010-born players making an impact at the collegiate level. Many of the '10s are in…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2026 commitment season

Aug. 1 is the biggest day on the men's college hockey recruiting calendar, as rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from…
Read More
Kassidy Carmichael helped Ohio State reach the national title game as a freshman. (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

10 New Englanders invited to USA Hockey’s Over-18 National Festival

Lake Placid won't be short on New England representation next week. There are 12 locals already bound for USA Hockey's Under-18 Women's National Festival next…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter