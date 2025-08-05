New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Women’s college hockey: Annabelle Lovell, Maggie Averill land commitments

Avatar photo
By

Maggie Averill
Maggie Averill joins older sister Caroline in Princeton's pipeline. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Two of the biggest names to watch among American-born 2009s, let alone New England, landed their commitments over the weekend.

Lovell Academy forward and defender Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) committed to Minnesota, while Phillips Andover defender Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) committed to Princeton. 

They're two of the most notable dominoes to fall since women's college hockey prospects in the class of 2027 became eligible to commit on June 15. 

Lovell joins linemate Sydney Stoughton in the Golden Gophers' pipeline. Stoughton posted 119 points in 83 games for the Lions' 16U squad this past winter, good enough for fourth in team scoring. Her 62 goals were second on the team. 

Averill joins older sister and Andover forward Caroline in the Tigers' pipeline. The latter had 17 points last season after back-to-back 18-point campaigns for the Big Blue. Their oldest sister, Anne, is a rising junior defender at Dartmouth, while their youngest sister, Elizabeth, is entering her freshman season at Andover.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maggie Averill

Women’s college hockey: Annabelle Lovell, Maggie Averill land commitments

Two of the biggest names to watch among American-born 2009s, let alone New England, landed their commitments over the weekend. Lovell Academy forward and defender…
Read More

Jake Boguniecki commits to Boston College

Big, right-shot defensemen are valuable commodities. Boston College just got its next one. On Tuesday, Jake Boguniecki announced his commitment to Boston College. The Orange,…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Live updates from start of 2025 commitment season

Come midnight on Aug. 1, rising juniors in high school became eligible to commit to Division 1 college hockey programs. Let the Instagram posts begin.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter