Maggie Averill joins older sister Caroline in Princeton's pipeline. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Two of the biggest names to watch among American-born 2009s, let alone New England, landed their commitments over the weekend.

Lovell Academy forward and defender Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) committed to Minnesota, while Phillips Andover defender Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.) committed to Princeton.

They're two of the most notable dominoes to fall since women's college hockey prospects in the class of 2027 became eligible to commit on June 15.

Lovell joins linemate Sydney Stoughton in the Golden Gophers' pipeline. Stoughton posted 119 points in 83 games for the Lions' 16U squad this past winter, good enough for fourth in team scoring. Her 62 goals were second on the team.

Averill joins older sister and Andover forward Caroline in the Tigers' pipeline. The latter had 17 points last season after back-to-back 18-point campaigns for the Big Blue. Their oldest sister, Anne, is a rising junior defender at Dartmouth, while their youngest sister, Elizabeth, is entering her freshman season at Andover.