WJC prospect report: Golden grades for Spencer Knight and company

Connor Zary is denied by U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight during the world juniors gold-medal game. (Getty Images)

USA Hockey won its fifth gold medal at the World Junior Championship with a 2-0 shutout victory over Canada on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Americans lost the first game of the tournament, a 5-3 setback against Russia, but then rattled off six consecutive victories. Four of those, including the gold-medal game, were shutouts.

Boston College sophomore goaltender Spencer Knight was named the Player of the Game on Tuesday night. The Darien, Conn., native and former Avon Old Farms backstop became the first goaltender in USA Hockey history to post a shutout in a medal-round game.