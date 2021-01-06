New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

WJC prospect report: Golden grades for Spencer Knight and company

By

Connor Zary is denied by U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight during the world juniors gold-medal game. (Getty Images)

USA Hockey won its fifth gold medal at the World Junior Championship with a 2-0 shutout victory over Canada on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Americans lost the first game of the tournament, a 5-3 setback against Russia, but then rattled off six consecutive victories. Four of those, including the gold-medal game, were shutouts.

Boston College sophomore goaltender Spencer Knight was named the Player of the Game on Tuesday night. The Darien, Conn., native and former Avon Old Farms backstop became the first goaltender in USA Hockey history to post a shutout in a medal-round game.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Team USA

Team USA upends Canada, soars to World Juniors gold as locals star

Spearheaded by a stellar contingent of New England, New York and New Jersey natives, the U.S. National Junior Team, behind 34 saves from Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.) and…
Read More

Panthers nab Spencer Knight, while Matthew Boldy leads New England pack

VANCOUVER — By the time the 2019 National Hockey League Entry Draft concluded, a player with New England ties could be seen all over the…
Read More

Brett Berard stays the course with U.S. NTDP as he readies for Providence

Brett Berard is one year away from fulfilling a childhood dream. But the forward from East Greenwich, R.I., who will celebrate his 17th birthday on…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter