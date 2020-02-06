With Sneddon out, what’s next for UVM?

American International coach Eric Lang should be one of the top three candidates to replace Kevin Sneddon at Vermont. (Bob Blanchard)

On Wednesday afternoon, the University of Vermont announced longtime head coach Kevin Sneddon was retiring at the end of his contract, which just happens to be at the end of the 2019-20 college hockey season.

The Catamounts are in the midst of a dismal season. UVM has yet to win a conference game and its overall record stands at 3-18-4. Sneddon and Athletic Director Jeff Schulman can spin it however he wants, but the fact is, a change had to be made.

Sneddon had some highlights during his 17-year run in Burlington, but the team had fallen on tough times of late. By all accounts, Sneddon is a well-liked person around the college hockey coaching fraternity. Hopefully, he’ll be able to land on his feet somewhere outside of coaching.