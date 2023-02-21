Senior forward Carolyn Dermody has been vital for Westminster this season. (Westminster Athletics)

When Sara Ugalde was named head coach of her alma mater, Westminster, last April, it seemed like she had plenty of time to prepare for November. Fast forward seven months and the start came quickly.

“We had a really fast start to the season,” Ugalde said. “We were late to the ice before Thanksgiving break. We started tryouts the Monday back, had one practice as a team on Tuesday before playing our first game against St. Marks on Wednesday.”

Westminster won that game, 5-4.

Ugalde graduated from Westminster in 2010. She captained the 2010 Division 1 New England championship team. She went on to have a successful four-year career at Middlebury College. Ugalde went straight into coaching at the collegiate level with stops at Colby College, Williams and Trinity. She was an assistant coach for the Connecticut Whale in the Premier Hockey Federation.