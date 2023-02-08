New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

With a veteran-heavy group, Tabor girls hockey aims for another playoff run

Avatar photo
By

Tabor girls hockey is looking to make an impact in the Elite 8 this season. (Brynn Feeney)

For Eric Long, now in his 16th season at Tabor Academy, his goals as head coach are the same.

“When I talk to the kids in the beginning of the season, we have three goals: win the Taft tournament, win the ISL and win that last game on Sunday in March,” Long said. “Those are the goals, and each season it is a process. We have come close a bunch of years, but we are still looking for that last win in March.”

Last year Tabor earned the No. 6 seed in the Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Tournament and lost, 1-0, to Nobles in the semifinals. But this year the Seawolves are looking to play to their strength with a veteran team.

“We lost three players from last year, so expectations are high to be competitive this year,” Long said. “We expect to lose six this year and seven next year, so we went from a younger team to older this year. We have 13 upperclassmen and added four freshman and a couple of sophomores, so I expect to be an older and strong competitive team this year and next.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Rudy Guimond

Top performers from the week of Feb. 1-7 in prep hockey

Somehow, we're over two months into the season and February is upon us. The first two months featured some outstanding performances, but the stakes will…
Read More

MIAA power rankings: Belmont moves up in latest top 10

The cream continues to rise to the top in Massachusetts high school hockey action this winter. With less than three weeks left in the regular…
Read More

With a veteran-heavy group, Tabor girls hockey aims for another playoff run

For Eric Long, now in his 16th season at Tabor Academy, his goals as head coach are the same. “When I talk to the kids…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter