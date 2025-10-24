Winchendon: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Ben Short was tied for the team lead in points (23) last season and is committed to Merrimack. (Zach Martin/@zach_take_picture)

In our New England boys prep hockey coaches postseason survey conducted this past spring, one of the questions was about which team would be a surprising contender next season.

The overwhelming answer from coaches, who were granted anonymity, was Winchendon.

"They have a very strong incoming class and return some talent," one coach said.

That's true. They do have a strong incoming class and most of their talent from last season is back. It's also Mike Busconi's third year in charge. Three is typically the magic number for coaches.