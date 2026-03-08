Jackson Smail tallied a hat trick for Winchendon to win the Small School title against Holderness on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

STORRS, Conn. — Three goals. Four assists. One goal.

That was the stat line for Winchendon's top line of seniors Jackson Smail (Milton, Vt.), Charlie Puglisi and Cooper Ludwar (Chelmsford, Mass.) — in that order — before the third period even began.

It wasn't much of a surprise. Winchendon's top line was the biggest reason behind the second-seeded Wapitis' second-half turnaround.

And they were at the heart of Winchendon's offensive outpouring in a 5-2 win over top-seeded Holderness to earn the Small School championship.