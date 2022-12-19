New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Why Winchendon is moving its girls program to 16U and 19U model

Avatar photo
By

Winchendon girls hockey is charting a new future for itself. (Allegra Leavenworth)

On Dec. 12, The Winchendon School announced that beginning in the 2023-2024 season, the girls’ hockey program will move to an extended season, USA Hockey format for 16U and 19U teams.

Director of Hockey and girls’ head hockey coach Jeff Pellegrini will be leading the new format being very familiar with the extended season model after previously coaching at Shattuck-St.-Mary’s.

“When I came to Winchendon this was not a thought or idea but watching the trends and growth of the girls’ game and seeing what the girls were provided and needed it became the right move for the development for our girls,” said Pellegrini.

The idea was brought up this past August and after a meeting in early September, the administration asked for a lot of data to support the move to an extended season. The data and feedback from parents and players supported the decision to move forward.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Why Winchendon is moving its girls program to 16U and 19U model

The Winchendon School is getting ready to disrupt the status quo in the world of prep school hockey. Head coach Jeff Pellegrini is moving ahead…
Read More

Evaluating future NHL draft picks in Cushing’s win over Dexter

GROTON, Mass. – Cushing Academy won the 48th annual Groton/Lawrence Holiday Hockey Tournament over the weekend with a 5-2 win over Dexter Southfield in Saturday…
Read More
Brendan Holahan

Takeaways: Brunswick beats St. Sebastian’s at Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

NEEDHAM, Mass. – Brunswick School won the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament on Sunday with a 2-0 win over the host, St. Sebastian’s, in the final.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter