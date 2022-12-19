Why Winchendon is moving its girls program to 16U and 19U model

Winchendon girls hockey is charting a new future for itself. (Allegra Leavenworth)

On Dec. 12, The Winchendon School announced that beginning in the 2023-2024 season, the girls’ hockey program will move to an extended season, USA Hockey format for 16U and 19U teams.

Director of Hockey and girls’ head hockey coach Jeff Pellegrini will be leading the new format being very familiar with the extended season model after previously coaching at Shattuck-St.-Mary’s.

“When I came to Winchendon this was not a thought or idea but watching the trends and growth of the girls’ game and seeing what the girls were provided and needed it became the right move for the development for our girls,” said Pellegrini.

The idea was brought up this past August and after a meeting in early September, the administration asked for a lot of data to support the move to an extended season. The data and feedback from parents and players supported the decision to move forward.