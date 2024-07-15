Winchendon hires Bobby Carpenter as girls 19U head coach

Bobby Carpenter is the new girls 19U head coach at the Winchendon School. (Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

WINCHENDON, Mass. — After a lengthy career in professional hockey as a player and a coach, Bobby Carpenter is returning to the amateur ranks.

The Winchendon School announced last week that it has hired Carpenter (Beverly, Mass.), a three-time Stanley Cup champion, as head coach of its 19U girls hockey program.

“Bobby brings tremendous knowledge and experience from his life’s work around the sport," athletic director Dan Chretien said in a press release. "His passion for hockey and commitment to developing young athletes is clearly evident. As the parent of a highly successful women’s hockey player, he brings an understanding of how to provide sound and sensible advice to our families. These attributes combine to make him the perfect fit for our program. We are confident that under his leadership, our team will continue to excel both on and off the ice."

Carpenter takes over for Kara Santoro (Wolcott, Conn.), who guided the girls 19U team to a 37-23-2 record last season, its first as a full-season program. Under director of ice hockey Jeff Pellegrini (Lynn, Mass.), who also coaches the girls 16U team, Winchendon's girls hockey program departed the NEPSAC in favor of a full-season model following the 2022-23 season.