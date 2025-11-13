Williston Northampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Brooke Schlutter tied Williston's team lead for goals last season with 18. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Williston Northampton is a perennial powerhouse in girls prep.

The Wildcats lived up to that billing last winter.

They were undefeated until the second-to-last game of the regular season, snagging the top seed in the Elite 8. Ultimately, Williston finished 22-2-1, falling to No. 5 Phillips Andover, the eventual runner-up, in the semifinals.

"We had a great season," coach Christa Talbot Syfu said. "The tough part is, it's defined by what you do at the end. That is really tricky."

The bar remains high this season. The Wildcats are just two seasons removed from back-to-back Elite 8 titles in 2022 and 2023.

"Our final game was disappointing, and my hope is that it fuels our returning kids," Talbot Syfu said.

How does Williston plan to remain an Elite 8 favorite?