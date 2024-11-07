New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Williston Northampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Avatar photo
By

Violet Carroll (Milton, Mass.) had 29 points in 28 games on both forward and defense for Williston last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)
Violet Carroll (Milton, Mass.) had 29 points in 28 games on both forward and defense for Williston last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Hardly anyone has been better than Williston Northampton over the last decade.

The Wildcats have reached the Elite 8 in nine straight seasons, and they came oh-so-close to three consecutive titles last season, falling to Nobles in the championship. 

Despite graduating key seniors, Williston is poised to remind the region why it's such a strong contender year after year under coach Christa Talbot Syfu.

"I think our kids are not satisfied with that last game, and our returning kids are eager to get back to it," Talbot Syfu said. "We graduated a really strong class, and I think our seniors are ready to lead and excited to tackle the season."

Getting back is never easy, but the Wildcats have crucial experience under their belts.

"It's a new year, a new team," Talbot Syfu said. "There's lots of different experiences, and we'll take it one day at a time."

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NCAA Division 1 council votes to allow CHL players

Well, it finally happened. On Thursday, the NCAA Division 1 council voted to allow players from the Canadian Hockey League to play college hockey. They're…
Read More

Division 3 power rankings: Who are the region’s Top 10 teams?

Realignment has hit Division 3, with several teams moving into new conference homes this season – and one conference getting rebranded. Salve Regina has departed…
Read More
Violet Carroll (Milton, Mass.) had 29 points in 28 games on both forward and defense for Williston last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Williston Northampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Hardly anyone has been better than Williston Northampton over the last decade. The Wildcats have reached the Elite 8 in nine straight seasons, and they…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter