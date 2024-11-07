Williston Northampton: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Violet Carroll (Milton, Mass.) had 29 points in 28 games on both forward and defense for Williston last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Hardly anyone has been better than Williston Northampton over the last decade.

The Wildcats have reached the Elite 8 in nine straight seasons, and they came oh-so-close to three consecutive titles last season, falling to Nobles in the championship.

Despite graduating key seniors, Williston is poised to remind the region why it's such a strong contender year after year under coach Christa Talbot Syfu.

"I think our kids are not satisfied with that last game, and our returning kids are eager to get back to it," Talbot Syfu said. "We graduated a really strong class, and I think our seniors are ready to lead and excited to tackle the season."

Getting back is never easy, but the Wildcats have crucial experience under their belts.

"It's a new year, a new team," Talbot Syfu said. "There's lots of different experiences, and we'll take it one day at a time."