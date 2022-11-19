Emily Crovo will be the captain this season for Williston Northampton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In 1983, Williston Northampton was among the first prep schools to offer girls’ hockey, and over the next 39 years they earned many individual and team accomplishments.

But they had never won a championship.

That changed in March when the Wildcats captured their first NEPSAC Chuck Vernon Elite 8 Girls’ Hockey championship at their home arena, Lossone Rink, on the beautiful Easthampton, Mass., campus.

They avenged their lone loss to Nobles earlier in the season, and won 2-0 to finish a 24-1 campaign — the best record in program history.