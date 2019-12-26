Williams learning the trade with the Lumberjacks

Jack Williams said being on National Hockey League Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list for the 2020 NHL Draft was “crazy and surreal.”
The 17-year-old forward didn’t stop there.
“It’s a dream of mine to play in the NHL, and seeing my name on an NHL list is ridiculous to me,” added Williams, who earned a C rating on the aforementioned list, indicating that he’s a candidate to be selected in the fourth, fifth or sixth round. “I’m just a kid playing hockey.”
While that’s true, the Biddeford, Maine, native isn’t an ordinary hockey player.