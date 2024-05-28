New England Hockey Journal

Will Smith signs entry-level deal with San Jose Sharks, leaves Boston College

Will Smith led all of college hockey in points with 71 this past season. (Michael Miller/Getty Images)

Will Smith's next step in his hockey journey will take him to San Jose.

The Sharks announced on Tuesday that the Lexington, Mass., native signed his entry-level deal with them. He was drafted fourth overall by the Sharks in last June's NHL Draft.

This news is no surprise.

Smith had one of the best freshman seasons in recent college hockey history. His 71 points led the nation and were the most by a freshman since Kyle Connor posted the same number with Michigan in 2015-16.

Smith centered the best line in the country as well, playing between Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Gabe Perreault. Both Leonard and Perreault were first-round picks last year, too. Leonard finished with 31 goals (third in the nation) and 60 points (tied for fourth), while Perreault also posted 60 points.

