Rian Chudzinski signed with Moncton in the QMJHL. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In Part 1 of the boys' prep coaches survey, we focused on the players and teams of this past season. Part 2 looked ahead to next season.

But a large cloud of uncertainty hangs over prep entering this coming season, and that's what Part 3 is focused on.

The CHL ruling.

Beginning last November, CHL players became eligible to play NCAA Division 1 hockey. This means many things.

For starters, NCAA programs have brought in quite a few current CHL players to begin this fall. They have also committed future CHL talent. There are, at least for now, fewer spots in Division 1 college hockey. More on that in a separate story.

But where this could really impact prep is that players now have the option of going to the CHL for junior hockey. Around here, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has regional rights to New England players.

The CHL also includes the Ontario Hockey League, which has rights to players from states like New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and the Western Hockey League.

So, we asked prep coaches what they think the fallout will be. All coaches were granted anonymity.