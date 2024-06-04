New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

Will Moore commits to Boston College and other recruiting news

Avatar photo
By

Will Moore announced his commitment to Boston College on Monday. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Chalk up another big recruiting win for Boston College.

The Eagles scored big on Monday, getting Will Moore to commit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound center just wrapped up his first season with the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 squad, scoring 23 goals and tallying 43 points in 50 games.

Moore's game is built around good skill and skating. He has quick hands and has no issue using his size to get to better ice. Those attributes should help him take the next step in his U18 season.

Typically, that's when players at the USNTDP pop the most.

In terms of other recruiting news, nothing has been bigger than Will Felicio (Holden, Mass.) opting for Michigan after decommitting from Denver, but we've already covered that here.

Let's dive into some more news.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

RinkWise podcast: Freddy Meyer on the importance of player development

Freddy Meyer's resume speaks for itself. The boys coach at Rivers climbed the ladder from the USNTDP to Boston University to nearly 300 games in…
Read More

Best newcomer? Biggest surprise? Boys prep coaches survey, part 1

The boys prep hockey season ended roughly three months ago with Kimball Union taking down Cushing for the Elite 8 championship. Kent won the Large…
Read More

Will Moore commits to Boston College and other recruiting news

Chalk up another big recruiting win for Boston College. The Eagles scored big on Monday, getting Will Moore to commit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound center just…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter