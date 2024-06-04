Will Moore commits to Boston College and other recruiting news

Will Moore announced his commitment to Boston College on Monday. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Chalk up another big recruiting win for Boston College.

The Eagles scored big on Monday, getting Will Moore to commit. The 6-foot-2, 160-pound center just wrapped up his first season with the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 squad, scoring 23 goals and tallying 43 points in 50 games.

Moore's game is built around good skill and skating. He has quick hands and has no issue using his size to get to better ice. Those attributes should help him take the next step in his U18 season.

Typically, that's when players at the USNTDP pop the most.

In terms of other recruiting news, nothing has been bigger than Will Felicio (Holden, Mass.) opting for Michigan after decommitting from Denver, but we've already covered that here.

Let's dive into some more news.