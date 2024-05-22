Will Felicio commits to Michigan, decommits from Denver

Will Felicio is now committed to Michigan. (James Hibbard/USA Hockey)

Will Felicio has long been one of the top '06 defensemen from New England. At 5-foot-10 and 161 pounds, his offensive prowess precedes his reputation.

It started at Mount St. Charles, as the Holden, Mass., native was a standout on the 14U and 15O teams before moving to the USHL to play for the Madison Capitols after he was tendered. He was traded midway through this past season to the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The next stop was supposed to be Denver, the school he was committed to.

That's no longer the case.