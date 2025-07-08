Will Casey Mutryn be a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft?

Casey Mutryn excelled for the USNTDP's U17 team this past season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Growing up, Casey Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) was the top ’08 in Massachusetts.

At 16 years old, he’s one of the top '08s in the United States after a strong first season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, scoring 16 goals and tallying 32 points in 46 games at the U17 level. He also spent time with the U18 team.

The big question entering this season: Will he be a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft? In The Athletic's way-too-early mock draft, Mutryn went at No. 23 to the Los Angeles Kings.

We talked with Nick Fohr, head coach of the NTDP’s U17 team, to find out.