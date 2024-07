Ryan Poirier was a sophomore at Kent this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When the puck drops on the 2024 Five Nations tournament in mid-August, two New Englanders will represent their country.

Forward Will Bent (Dover, Mass.) and defenseman Ryan Poirier (Salem, N.H.) earned spots on the U.S. U17 team that will take on Slovakia, Czecha, Germany and Switzerland.

The tournament will be in Piestany, Slovakia, from Aug. 14-18.

Both players were selected from USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp, held from July 9-15 at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.