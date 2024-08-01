New England Hockey Journal

College Commitments

Will Bent commits to Providence College

Will Bent committed to Providence College on Thursday. (USA Hockey)

Another top 2008-born player from New England is off the board.

Will Bent announced his commitment to Providence College via Instagram on Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward from Dover, Mass., was a standout with Mount St. Charles' 15O squad, scoring 51 goals and totaling 93 points in 58 games.

His performance was good enough to warrant an invite to the U.S. National Team Development Program's Evaluation Camp earlier this year.

While he didn't make the team, he was taken in the third round (37th overall) of the USHL Phase 1 Draft by the Tri-City Storm.

