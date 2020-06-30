New England Hockey Journal

Pros

Wild GM Bill Guerin at home atop management ladder

By

Bill Guerin (Wilbraham, Mass.) was named GM of the Minnesota Wild in August 2019. (Bruce Kluckhohn/Getty Images)

It’s been almost a full decade since Bill Guerin (Wilbraham, Mass.) skated his last shift as an NHL power forward. Since then he’s been working his way up the hockey management ladder, culminating in his inaugural campaign as general manager of the Minnesota Wild, in a season that was suspended by the novel coronavirus.

Guerin spoke from Minneapolis in April about the NHL season having been put on hold, and how he was readying to pick things up again whenever the league gave the go-ahead, while looking back on his career from junior hockey days until present.

First and foremost has been keeping in touch with his staff, scouts and players while practicing social distancing, as the days dragged by with no games played during what is normally a frenzied time of the season.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Providence forward Jack Dugan inks entry deal with Vegas Golden Knights

Providence College sophomore right wing Jack Dugan will forgo his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the Vegas…
Read More

Billy Jaffe: Five minutes with … Noel Acciari

State champ, NCAA champ and esteemed member of the 2019 Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins — those are cherished memories for Johnston, R.I., native Noel…
Read More

2020 NHL Draft: New England’s top 10 prospects

Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter