Wild GM Bill Guerin at home atop management ladder

Bill Guerin (Wilbraham, Mass.) was named GM of the Minnesota Wild in August 2019. (Bruce Kluckhohn/Getty Images)

It’s been almost a full decade since Bill Guerin (Wilbraham, Mass.) skated his last shift as an NHL power forward. Since then he’s been working his way up the hockey management ladder, culminating in his inaugural campaign as general manager of the Minnesota Wild, in a season that was suspended by the novel coronavirus.

Guerin spoke from Minneapolis in April about the NHL season having been put on hold, and how he was readying to pick things up again whenever the league gave the go-ahead, while looking back on his career from junior hockey days until present.

First and foremost has been keeping in touch with his staff, scouts and players while practicing social distancing, as the days dragged by with no games played during what is normally a frenzied time of the season.