Why Winthrop’s Petey Silverman is worth taking a chance on at the next level

By

Petey Silverman
Wintrop's Petey Silverman has 40 points in 13 games this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

If you can't find Petey Silverman at the Larson Ice Rink putting in the work for the Winthrop Vikings, you can probably find him just down the road playing street hockey.

The Vikings' senior forward is always getting friends and teammates together to play pick-up games or organize tournaments. Silverman is a hockey guy through and through.

Leading the way for Winthrop this year, Silverman put up 40 points (22g, 18a) through the first 13 games of the Vikings' season, turning heads. Winthrop head coach Dale Dunbar knows how important Silverman is to their undefeated start in the MIAA Division 4 standings.

"We're fortunate to be [12-0-1]. We've played a lot of non-league games against opponents in upper-division and our division," Dunbar said. "We're getting into the thick of our conference starting this weekend. It's been a great start. And, obviously, Pete's been a huge part of it. Pete's taken the reins. He's really an impact player for us."

