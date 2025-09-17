Why Will Manchuso is such a compelling 2026 NHL Draft prospect

Will Manchuso had 37 points in his first prep season with St. Mark's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

What's the problem with humility? Carl Corazzini will tell you. He’s been trying to rid his star player of it for a year.

Will Manchuso is, on one hand, the type of person who doesn’t want anyone talking about his recent commitment to Dartmouth. He walks around like everyone else, incredibly willing to take feedback, and “probably,” says Corazzini, his coach at St. Mark’s, “the nicest human being in the world.”

He also is, potentially, the best player in prep hockey right now.

And, says Corazzini, “He doesn’t know how good he is.”