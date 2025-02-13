Why Tilton boys hockey has been so successful this season

Tilton is 14-7-2 this season. (Henri Brochu)

“Family” is an often-used term to describe the atmosphere that sports teams aim to create.

Within the Tilton boys hockey program, though, Brooks McQuade sees it as much more than just a term that gets thrown around among the players and his coaching staff in the locker room.

The current roster includes numerous players whose previous connections to the program led them to taking the ice at Tilton, including three younger brothers of McQuade’s former players.

“It doesn’t matter the sport. You need good leaders and guys that will do what’s best for the team in order to be successful,” McQuade said. “I think it’s meaningful for our program to be recognized for the fact that a lot of brothers and family members come through. … Those families were pleased with the experience … and believe that if it was a good fit for one child, it’ll be a good fit for another. We’re proud of that.”