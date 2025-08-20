Why the San Jose Sharks took a chance on Richard Gallant

Richard Gallant at San Jose Sharks Development Camp. (Kavin Mistry/San Jose Sharks)

There are plenty of reasons for local hockey fans to watch the San Jose Sharks.

This June, “Team Teal” — which boasts former Hockey East stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) — added two more, including rounding out their 2025 draft class by selecting St. Mark’s and U.S. National Team Development Program graduate Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) in the seventh round.

Small in stature (5-foot-8, 169 pounds) but speedy on the wing, Gallant believes that it’s a perfect match.

“They were one of the teams that I thought would draft me, to be honest. I talked to them more than any other team, and my agent said we were going to push hard for San Jose,” said Gallant, who is advancing his career to Harvard later this summer. “It was very special to be selected by them.”