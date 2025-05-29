Taylor Senecal helped lead Essex High to the Vermont Division 1 girls state title. (Paul Lamontagne)

Kelly McManus Souza still remembers the first time she saw Taylor Senecal play.

McManus Souza, Berwick’s head coach of and director and 19U coach at Assabet Valley, was at an event in Toronto with her oldest daughter.

“She was probably 10 or 11 years old,” McManus Souza said. “I remember approaching her and her family and telling them, ‘When you’re ready to play girls hockey, make sure your first call is to Assabet.’ … I don’t think I’ve ever done that with another player or family, approaching them in that capacity. “I couldn’t let that opportunity go, given how good she was at that age.”

Soon enough, the Essex Junction, Vt., native was donning an Assabet sweater. Eventually, she made the same first impression as a freshman at Essex High.

“She was something special,” Jerry Gernander said. “Even as a freshman there, she just skated so well, and she thought the game at a different level. It was pretty clear that she was pretty special.”

Gernander’s daughter played with Senecal in the 2021-22 season. Fast forward to late 2024 and Gernander was about to embark on his first season as head coach of Essex High. When he got a look at his roster, Senecal’s name immediately jumped out.

“When I signed up to coach, I didn't know she was going to be back,” Gernander said. “So it was a pleasant surprise for me … coming in off the street to coach, and being able to coach somebody like that was pretty nice.”

To understand Gernander’s surprise is to understand Senecal’s winding journey.