New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Why South Kent’s Matthew Frost is looked at as such a difference-maker

Avatar photo
By

Matthew Frost has 11 goals and 24 points this season for South Kent's 18U team. (Alycia Sandella/South Kent)

Bryn Chyzyk had almost a full year under his belt as general manager of the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks when he decided to make a big splash right before the USHL Phase I draft in May.

The then-29-year-old general manager and his staff talked to many different prospects through pre-draft interviews and were extremely impressed with one in particular: Matthew Frost.

But Chyzyk also found something else out: the Black Hawks weren’t the only team high on Frost. Many others had him near the top of their lists.

So, Chyzyk decided to do something about it.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

How Harvard’s Sean Farrell has become one of the best players in college hockey

After a freshman season at Harvard that included a stint as the leading scorer for the United States at the Olympics in Beijing, Sean Farrell…
Read More

Why South Kent’s Matthew Frost is looked at as such a difference-maker

Bryn Chyzyk had almost a full year under his belt as general manager of the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks when he decided to make a…
Read More
Cole Blaeser

High school hockey: Preseason boys All-MIAA Teams

Another high school hockey season is upon us in Massachusetts. Memories are set to be made and players will engrave themselves as legends of their…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter