Matthew Frost has 11 goals and 24 points this season for South Kent's 18U team. (Alycia Sandella/South Kent)

Bryn Chyzyk had almost a full year under his belt as general manager of the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks when he decided to make a big splash right before the USHL Phase I draft in May.

The then-29-year-old general manager and his staff talked to many different prospects through pre-draft interviews and were extremely impressed with one in particular: Matthew Frost.

But Chyzyk also found something else out: the Black Hawks weren’t the only team high on Frost. Many others had him near the top of their lists.

So, Chyzyk decided to do something about it.