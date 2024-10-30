Why Phillips Exeter’s Maria Gray is just beginning her ascent

Maria Gray led her team in points with 26 last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Regardless of how her team’s lines shake out this season, Phillips Exeter coach Sally Komarek knows she has an old reliable combination to pull out of her back pocket.

Well, actually, not that old.

The Big Red counted upon now-junior Maria Gray in a big way last season and will certainly do so again. But the talented left winger, who recently committed to play collegiately at Vermont, shouldered the load while forming a line with two first-year players in Paisley Meyer (Greenland, N.H.) and Erin Sears (Bridport, Vt.).

“For Maria, it’s never about points or goals, it’s about how she can be the biggest impact player on our team,” Komarek said. “Despite (Gray and her linemates) being on the younger side, they helped lead our offense at 5-on-5 and on the power play and also held their own on the defensive end.”