Parker Ford is one of three premier Hockey East seniors to stay in college. (Providence College Athletics)

As juniors last season, Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.), Aidan McDonough (Milton, Mass.) and Wilmer Skoog were among the top players in Hockey East.

All three could have turned pro. All three could be skating in NHL training camps this week with money in their pockets and no classes to worry about.

But Ford (Providence College), McDonough (Northeastern) and Skoog (Boston University) opted to return for their senior years.

Here’s why they stayed in school.