Why Northeastern’s Beanpot win was such a big night for women’s hockey

Taze Thompson hoists the Beanpot on Tuesday night. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Boston Globe)

BOSTON — Crowning a Women’s Beanpot champion at TD Garden isn’t a brand-new event anymore, and it retained its exciting, big-arena feel a second time around on Tuesday night.

Northeastern clinched its third consecutive and 20th all-time Beanpot title with a 4-0 win over Boston University. The game was a rematch of last season’s first-ever Beanpot decided on Causeway Street.

Another skate in front of a packed Garden crowd — 13,279 fans, the fifth-largest crowd in NCAA women’s hockey history — was special in itself, but keeping the trophy on Huntington Avenue made it even more so for the Huskies.

“The very first one I won [in 2023] was not at TD [Garden] yet, but still very, very special. The last two, to compete here, I feel like it’s a whole 'nother level and just great for women’s college hockey,” senior defender Tory Mariano said. “To play the Beanpot here is incredible, and to go out with a Beanpot championship, there’s nothing like it.”

