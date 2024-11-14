JJ Thibodeau is a junior '07 at Belmont Hill this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Though the days of post-game goalie hugs between the Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have ended, another duo is set for another season together a short ride away from Boston.

With now-senior Keagin Wilson (Hingham, Mass.) and junior JJ Thibodeau (Waltham, Mass.) returning to Belmont Hill, the Sextants have a chance to win any game.

Brian Phinney has a problem that many prep coaches would envy and hopes his team can learn from the bond developed by NHL neighbors over the previous couple of seasons.

“I think a lot of people make that (Bruins) connection for them,” Phinney said. “From my standpoint, I try to be in the moment a little more and not have a set plan of just alternating. … Obviously we’re watching from afar, but I do think it’s great that those two goalies have a great connection and always supported each other. I hope our guys see that it matters at that level.”

Phinney’s mindset has turned into practice.