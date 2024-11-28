Why Isabella Mondolfi is so important to rebuilding Brooks

Bella Mondolfi is committed to Merrimack. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Isabella Mondolfi’s prep hockey career has been anything but typical.

Mondolfi (Waltham, Mass.) has developed into a key leader for Brooks and will be that again in the upcoming season. The team can’t have it any other way.

With Mike Burns becoming the program’s fourth head coach in four years and inheriting a team that includes six sophomores, just two juniors and four seniors, Mondolfi must be a leader.

“It’s my job as a senior to be able to help these underclassmen build a solid foundation,” Mondolfi said. “At least for my class, we’ve had a lot of moving around with our different coaches. I know [Burns] plans to be here for a while, so just starting to build that foundation and trust in each other will be really important.

“I want to lead by example…and just make every moment count on the ice because this is my last season.”