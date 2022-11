Philip Svedeback has owned the net for Providence this season. (Lydia Vigneau/Providence Athletics)

In eight games last season, the first shot on the Providence College net went in.

Nine games into the current year – with freshman Philip Svedebäck in goal — it hasn’t happened once.

The Swedish netminder’s play has been a major factor in the Friars’ 6-2-1 start. A sweep against UMass last weekend lifted them to fourth in the Pairwise rankings.

With very few exceptions, Svedebäck has stopped the shots that should be stopped and has made timely saves.

Here's why.