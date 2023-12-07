Why Frederick Gunn looks poised for success this season

Jacob Rothman celebrates with Luke Calabria at the Exeter Invitational. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep hockey scene in the state of Connecticut is loaded, so it takes a lot for Frederick Gunn School and its local rivals to keep up with each other on an annual basis.

Ninth-year head coach Craig Badger knows the difficulty of that task, but the start of a new season has changed nothing for his group. The Highlanders’ expectations are always high.

“We work hard down here. The kids work hard at it,” Badger said. “I think it’s always our hope to be in the mix for the postseason, and obviously the aim being the Elite Eight, which gets harder and harder every year as more and more schools are committed to putting a quality product on the ice. … I think we’ve got a really good squad down here this year.”

The Highlanders are in a great spot, and it doesn’t take more than a quick glance at the roster to see why.