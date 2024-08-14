Why Everett Baldwin is such a fascinating 2025 NHL Draft prospect

Everett Baldwin was a standout at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. (USA Hockey)

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you watched one game of St. George’s hockey this past winter, you would’ve noticed the defenseman who wears No. 4 zipping around with the puck on his stick and controlling the game.

A dying desire and ability to create offense. That is Everett Baldwin (Providence, R.I.).

In 2023, he was drafted by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL Futures Draft. He followed that by making USA Hockey’s Select 16 Camp, and on Aug. 1, he committed to Providence College.

Still, the only person who didn’t fully believe in Baldwin was Baldwin.