Matthew Coronato is having another great season for Harvard. (Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

March Madness has arrived on the ice.

Four New England teams — two from ECAC Hockey and two from Hockey East — find themselves four wins away from a Division 1 men's hockey national championship after the 16-team tournament field was announced during Sunday night's selection show on ESPNU.

Within our home region, SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., and Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., will serve as two of the four regional hosts. The road to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., will also run through Allentown, Pa., and Fargo, N.D.

Now that the bracket is announced, here is a look at the tournament's local flavor: