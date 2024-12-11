New England Hockey Journal


Why Corwith Simmers is an intriguing Division 1 prospect for Kimball Union

By

Corwith Simmers had 54 points for Kimball Union last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Corwith Simmers’ time to shine at Kimball Union has arrived.

While Simmers had a major impact on the Wildcats’ Elite Eight championship run last winter and returns as the team’s leading scorer after putting 25 goals and 54 points to his name, the top line will have a new look without Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) and Sam LeDrew on his wings.

Both Division 1 prospects, Sadowski is soon bound for Hockey East program New Hampshire and LeDrew for St. Lawrence, but playing with such talented linemates who combined for 79 goals and 162 points helped Simmers become ready for the leading role.

“It was extremely beneficial,” Simmers, who grew up in Norwich, Vt., before moving to Idaho with his family in 2019.

