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Why Carter Meyer left the U.S. NTDP for the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts

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Carter Meyer with the NTDP team. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

When Carter Meyer was drafted by the Quebec Remparts with the 17th pick of the first round in the 2025 QMJHL Draft, he didn't think much of it.

The Winchester, Mass., native had just signed on with the U.S. National Team Development Program for the 2025-26 season. Players didn't typically bolt from the NTDP.

Things changed throughout the season.

"As the year went on, you see all these guys going up [to the CHL] and even at the end of the year, everyone's trying to get up there and go to the CHL," Meyer said on the New England Hockey Journal podcast. "Once the season ended, talking with my family and my agent and seeing what was best for me and what it's going to take for me to hit my highest potential, Quebec was for me."

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