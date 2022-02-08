Why BU and Northeastern won: 4 takeaways from Beanpot openers

BU beat Harvard to advance to its sixth title game in the last seven tournaments. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON — All is right in Boston again.

Three days shy of exactly two years since Northeastern beat Boston University to claim its third consecutive Beanpot championship, the venerable tournament returned to TD Garden on the first Monday night of February.

As it turned out, the 69th edition of the Beanpot will conclude with the same pairing. The Huskies and Terriers earned semifinal-round victories by a single goal, setting up the 15th-ever title meeting between the teams.

BU scored two goals in the first and second periods to edge Harvard, 4-3, while Northeastern held on for a 3-1 win against Boston College. The Huskies have an opportunity for the tournament’s longest championship streak since the Eagles won five in a row from 2010-14.

Here’s our look at the two games: