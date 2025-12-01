Why a unique culture has St. Mark’s poised to be a top team

From left: Evan Nee, Caiden Pellegrino and Will Manchuso are stars for St. Mark's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Steve Dagdigian, then the head hockey coach at St. Sebastian’s, had his hands on the back of Carl Corazzini’s chair.

He was addressing the team about hazing. Dagdigian couldn’t have made himself any clearer: There would be no more hazing. Whether it had or hadn’t happened with his teams in the past, it definitely wouldn’t happen going forward. This was the mid-1990s.

“That was completely different in that era,” Corazzini said.

Corazzini, a quiet teenager at the time with a loud impact on the ice, let his shoulders fall and relaxed. An instantaneous change came over him: He felt comfortable being himself.

“That was such a big moment in my life,” he said.