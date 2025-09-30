New England Hockey Journal

College

Who’s No. 1? Our preseason New England D1 women’s college hockey rankings

Sam Robb O'Hagan
By

Tia Chan is a leader for UConn. (UConn Athletics)

The 2025-26 women’s college hockey season might be the most interesting in New England in years. Part of that is because teams not named Northeastern are winning Hockey East again.

But there’s much more to it. UConn has emerged as a real power. Tara Watchorn has completely revived Boston University. Providence is sneaky good, Yale (and maybe even Brown) is catching Quinnipiac in the ECAC, and, despite their newfound mortality, Northeastern is still Northeastern.

The hierarchy in New England hasn’t been this blurry in a long time.

Here’s our preseason power rankings.

