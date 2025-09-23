Cole Eiserman is expected to take a big step in his second year at BU. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The men's college hockey season is just around the corner.

Last season, Boston University got all the way to the national championship game. Hockey East was well-represented in the national tournament, too. Along with BU, Boston College, Providence College, UMass, UConn and Maine all landed spots.

BU and BC have been the top two teams for the last two seasons. That may not be the case this year.

Both have legitimate shots at finishing as Hockey East champions, but various teams behind them have just as good a case.

Here are our preseason Hockey East men's rankings.