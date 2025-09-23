New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

Who’s No. 1? Our preseason Hockey East men’s rankings

By

Cole Eiserman is expected to take a big step in his second year at BU. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The men's college hockey season is just around the corner.

Last season, Boston University got all the way to the national championship game. Hockey East was well-represented in the national tournament, too. Along with BU, Boston College, Providence College, UMass, UConn and Maine all landed spots.

BU and BC have been the top two teams for the last two seasons. That may not be the case this year.

Both have legitimate shots at finishing as Hockey East champions, but various teams behind them have just as good a case.

Here are our preseason Hockey East men's rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dan Fontas

RinkWise podcast: Cushing coach Dan Fontas on the future of prep hockey

Cushing purple runs in Dan Fontas' blood. The Acton, Mass., native is set to embark on his first season at the helm of the Penguins'…
Read More

Who’s No. 1? Our preseason Hockey East men’s rankings

The men's college hockey season is just around the corner. Last season, Boston University got all the way to the national championship game. Hockey East…
Read More

How NIL and revenue sharing are shaping the future of college hockey recruiting

Darts were flying, and the beer pitchers needed refilling. While it was a Wednesday night in July, it sure felt like a Friday or a…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter