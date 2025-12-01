Who won the 2025 New England District girls championships?

Williston's Brooke Schlutter, a Cornell commit, is a standout with the 16U Conn. Polar Bears. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

There was a lot of hockey to take in around the region this past weekend.

Forget your Thanksgiving leftovers or the mad dash of holiday shopping. The real excitement was at the rinks.

While the Mass. state tournament took over the New England Sports Center in Marlboro, Mass., the Northford Ice Pavilion in Northford, Conn. hosted the New England District. The action included the district's 16U and 19U Tier 1 championships.

The winners punched their tickets to USA Hockey Nationals, which will be held in Amherst, N.Y., from March 24-29, 2026.

Here's a recap of each champion from the weekend.