Who won the 2025 New England District boys championships?

Mid Fairfield celebrates after winning the 18U championship on Sunday. (Darleen Ferraro)

It was a wild weekend of hockey around the region.

While the Mass. state tournament took place at New England Sports Center, the Rinks at Exeter hosted the New England District, crowning boys champions at the 18U, 16U and 15O levels.

The winners at each level punched their ticket to USA Hockey Nationals.

All three levels will have their national championships March 24-29, 2026. The 15O and 16U levels will play in Green Bay, Wis., while the 18U level is headed to Las Vegas.

Here's a recap of each champion from this weekend.