Who won our MIAA boys and girls hockey awards for 2024-25?

Daniel Menyalkin willed SJS all the way the MIAA D1 boys final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA boys and girls hockey seasons ended in late March, which is now almost three months ago.

Catholic Memorial won a thrilling game over St. John's Shrewsbury to win the MIAA D1 boys title, while Division 2 featured Billerica needing two overtimes to oust Canton. In Division 3, Nauset took down Medfield and Winthrop beat Dedham by five goals in Division 4.

In Division 1 girls hockey, Hingham was a wagon all season. That continued on championship day, as the Harborwomen beat Bishop Stang, who went on an incredible run. Medfield upset Milton to take home the Division 2 championship.

Several players made the season so memorable. Here are our awards for the 2024-25 campaign.