Ava Decourcey has the chance to be one of the NEPSAC's best next season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Our girls prep coaches survey rolls on.

In Part 1, we looked back on the 2025-26 season. Coaches shared their opinions on who the best players were, the best goalies, the best newcomers, the toughest teams and other topics.

Part 2 is all about looking ahead to the upcoming winter.

It may still feel far away, but before we know it, Labor Day tournaments will be here to kick off the fall season. Soon enough, we'll have the New England District and Massachusetts tournaments leading us into another prep season.

We asked coaches to look into their crystal balls and serve up their takes on who the best players and teams will be next season, who the most underrated returners are and which teams will be the biggest surprises.

All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers, and we thank those who participated.

Parts 3 and 4 will tackle some big-picture questions around girls prep hockey and beyond, but we'll save those for later.

Let's dive into Part 2.