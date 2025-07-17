Jen Birolini headlines a strong returning group at Tabor. (Yuqi Qian)

In part 1 of the girls prep hockey coaches survey, we focused on last season. Now, it's time to look ahead.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything prep hockey. We hurled plenty of questions toward the coaches, and we greatly appreciate all who participated.

All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers, too.

This story will be focused specifically on these topics, looking ahead to next season:

Who will be the best player?

Who will be the best team?

Which teams could surprise?

Who are some newcomers to keep an eye on?

This is Part 2. Part 3 will take a look at some big-picture questions.