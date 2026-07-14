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Who were the best players, teams in 2025-26? Girls prep coaches survey, part 1

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Lindsay Stepnowski was NEPSAC Player of the Year and Elite 8 MVP two seasons in a row. (Jen Clawson Photo)
Lindsay Stepnowski was NEPSAC Player of the Year and Elite 8 MVP two seasons in a row. (Jen Clawson Photo)

This past season in girls prep hockey was not short on elite players or teams in contention.

Five skaters eclipsed the 50-point threshold, including one who reached 60 points. Six others reached the 40-point mark, while 13 skaters scored 20 or more goals.

That's compared to one player reaching at least 50 points in 2024-25, seven 40-point scorers, nine 20-goal seasons, and one 30-goal scorer.

With the dog days of the offseason upon us, it's a perfect time to take stock of the NEPSAC landscape.

We surveyed coaches across the NEPSAC to get their thoughts on everything prep hockey. From the best players this season to who they think the best teams will be next season to college hockey and more

We hurled plenty of questions toward the coaches, and we greatly appreciate all who participated.

All coaches were granted anonymity in their answers, too.

This story will be focused specifically on these topics from this season:

  • Best overall player
  • Best goalie
  • Best newcomer this season
  • Hardest team to play against
  • Which team was the most surprising

There will be future stories on different topics we asked the coaches about. This is Part 1.

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